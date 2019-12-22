Global  

Message from a prisoner in a Christmas card: British supermarket suspends its production in China

Message from a prisoner in a Christmas card: British supermarket suspends its production in China

Message from a prisoner in a Christmas card: British supermarket suspends its production in China

Message from a prisoner in a Christmas card: British supermarket suspends its production in China
'We thought it was a prank': Girl, 6, discovers China prisoner plea in Tesco Christmas card

British supermarket Tesco has suspended a Chinese supplier after a customer allegedly found a message...
SBS - Published

China denies forced labour accusations after plea found in Christmas card

British supermarket Tesco has suspended a Chinese supplier after a customer allegedly found a message...
SBS - Published Also reported by •Jerusalem Post •New Zealand Herald



GreatEx66893527

GreatExpectations🇺🇸 RT @SkyNews: A six-year-old girl who found a message from a prisoner in China inside a Christmas card has said she "thought it was a prank"… 4 minutes ago

VerryBeth

beth verry RT @Yaqiu: During the taping, @franklangfitt asked me what I had for breakfast, I thought I was going to have the chance to profess my love… 30 minutes ago

CatherineMorris

Catherine Morris RT @Reaproy: #China caught with pants down on forced labor in prisons, & exports of holiday greeting cards to @Tesco. #Beijing's denials to… 36 minutes ago

pjmooney

Paul Mooney 慕亦仁 Read my Dec 24 Newsletter featuring “British Girl Finds Christmas Card Message From Shanghai Prisoner” https://t.co/GqccAPn4LG 56 minutes ago

Reaproy

Phil Robertson #China caught with pants down on forced labor in prisons, & exports of holiday greeting cards to @Tesco. #Beijing's… https://t.co/S8vaAqupiG 1 hour ago

Hollandbase

Susan E. Holland RT @JeetendrSehdev: Thank you @Tesco for stopping production at a Chinese factory after a girl finds a message from a prisoner in China ins… 2 hours ago

OboistaAlli

The Oboista British Girl Finds Christmas Card Message From Shanghai Prisoner https://t.co/PaW9FAnUsA 3 hours ago

hiddeninmo

CanYaSeeMeNow❓🐸 A 6-year-old girl found a Christmas card with an apparent call for help from a prisoner in China inside. We'll prob… https://t.co/eDSQ24yEKL 3 hours ago


Tesco stops production at Chinese factory over alleged 'forced' labor [Video]Tesco stops production at Chinese factory over alleged 'forced' labor

SHANGHAI — Tesco has halted production of Christmas cards at a factory in China after a British girl found a message from workers inside one of them. The BBC reports that Florence Widdicombe found a..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:32Published

Tesco suspends Chinese supplier after prisoner labor report [Video]Tesco suspends Chinese supplier after prisoner labor report

British supermarket giant Tesco suspended a Chinese supplier of Christmas cards on Sunday after a press report said a customer found a message written inside a card saying it had been packed by foreign..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:10Published

