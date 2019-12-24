Global  

Plant-Based Meat Could Save Quarter-Million Animals

Plant-Based Meat Could Save Quarter-Million Animals

Plant-Based Meat Could Save Quarter-Million Animals

Animal welfare group World Protection’s Ben Williamson told Cheddar that plant-based alternatives like Beyond Meat or Impossible Foods already could be having a large impact on livestock animals.
