Graduation surprise has man in Missouri jump for joy when he receives a new car

A graduate, Marquise, from the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg, Missouri, gets an exciting surprise from his family and has a priceless reaction on Saturday (December 14).

His only wish was that his family were there to see him walk the stage with a degree in Mechanical Engineering.

His family later surprised him when they showed up in a new car.

Marquise runs towards the car and jumps for joy.

He was not expecting the surprise of celebrating with his family after all and receiving a new car.

"I am beyond grateful as I celebrate with everyone," Marquise said.

"I am excited to enter the next phase of my life and to see how far his new car can take me."