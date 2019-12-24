Global  

Owner Discovers Dog Hidden Under Pile of Laundry

Owner Discovers Dog Hidden Under Pile of Laundry

Owner Discovers Dog Hidden Under Pile of Laundry

Jambi, the dog, was discovered by their owner buried beneath layers of clothes kept on the bed as it was laundry day.

They were enjoying their quiet time, cozied up under the warm laundry, and didn't want to be disturbed.
Dog Snuggles Beneath Layers of Freshly Laundered Clothes [Video]Dog Snuggles Beneath Layers of Freshly Laundered Clothes

Jambi, the dog, loved laundry day. They found a cozy spot for themselves by hiding behind a pile of freshly laundered clothes kept on the bed. Their owner had to move around several items of clothing..

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 00:20Published

