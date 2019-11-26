Motorcycle Expert Breaks Down Celebrity Bikes Pt 2 4 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: GQ - Duration: 11:05s - Published Motorcycle Expert Breaks Down Celebrity Bikes Pt 2 Motorcycle expert Michael Prichinello breaks down the bikes of celebrities, including: Jay Leno's Brough Superior, Honda 350CC, Henderson Four, Y2K Bike, MV Agusta 750 America and Vincent Black Shadow; Brad Pitt's Yamaha R1, Husqvarna Nuda R, MV Agusta Brutale 910R and Custom KTM By Jesse Rooke; Ryan Reynolds' Ducati Paul Smart 1000 and Triumph Street Triple; and Lewis Hamilton's MV Agusta Dragster RR LH44, MV Agusta F4 LH44, Ducati Monster 1200 and Honda 450CC. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Motorcycle Expert Breaks Down Celebrity Bikes Pt 2 - I'd imagine like putting on that helmetwith a tinted visor andyou could kinda go outand just ride around andnot have people bother youis probably a really coolway to get around actually.[upbeat music]- Hey GQ, my name is Michael Prichinello.I'm the co-founder and directorof Classic Club Car Manhattanand today we're talking about celebritiesand their motorcycles.- Jay Leno has a huge car collectionthat he's very famousfor motorcycles as well.He's a big motorcycleenthusiast so he's gotsome really interesting motorcyclesand like his cars hyperquirky, very very old,some of them very new.First up is Jay Leno's Brough Superior.This is from 1939 and fromthe time this is one of thefastest motorcycles out there.It's very light.It's made to go fast.I think it did like a 160 miles an houror something insane like that.1939 very special, very very collectible.Just simplicity in all of it's form.Brough didn't reallybuild all the components.They would pull allthe greatest componentsthat were available,build a chastity to put themin and assemble them alland just sort of make a really beautiful.Polished aluminum tank.You know that duel exhaustcoming off the backthat sort of fans out just looks great.I'm sure it sounds fantastic.Jay's is the Brough Superior 100.So the 100 indicates howfast it was guaranteed to go.They made 300 of theseover about 21 year span,so they're very, very rare.From what I understandabout 80% of them are stillin existence and on theroad or in collections.It's rare that you see onelook as beautiful as this one.Jay Leno has a technicianthat just works onall of his cars, motorcycles all day long.That's that gentleman's full time job.Jay works on these machines himself too,he's not scared of a spanner.Jay has a 350CC Honda from the 70s.This was one of those motorcyclesthat made motorcyclinga mainstream mode of transportation.In Japan this bike waseverywhere as well in America.They're cheap to maintain.They're cheap to buy.They're cheap to fuel.They power the world, this is one of them.I'm sure Jay has it becauseit's like the every man's bike.Most of the motorcycleswe ride wouldn't existif these weren't aroundbecause this is how peoplegot on the motorcycle in the first place.Jay has a cool bike, I like it.The Henderson Four.This is from the 30s.A lot of times these were police bikes.I think that Jay's wasoriginally a police bike too.I don't know when theywent in to business.There used to be someAmerican brands out there,same as cars.There was a lot of American car brands,a lot of American motorcycle brands.It just seemed to neverreally be variable funded.Eventually they go out of business,but thankfully they builtsome good motorcyclesso they stick around and somepeople can still ride themand we can all look atthem and enjoy them.Jay has a bike called Y2K Bike.Heavily featured but that'sbecause it's powered bya jet engine which is mental.Super futuristic but also notbecause it's like 20 years old now.Literally underneaththe seat is a jet enginelike you'd see on a Learjet.It's got cool things like the dash says,"Hello Jay" when he starts it up.But it's a like colecovisionkind of displaysbecause it is as old as it is.Riding has to be terrifying.First of all deafeningbecause that jet is loud.This probably burns a gallonof fuel every eight minutes.Does 237 miles an hourand is [bleep] insane.You wouldn't catch me on it.Jay has another bike I really likewhich is the 750 America by MV Agusta.So really collectible theymade these in very few numbers.A vintage race bike really.It had an inline-four,a parallel four engine.Cool four exhaust pipescoming off a cylinder.Doesn't look very sportycompared to modern standards,but again in the 70s thesewere super coveted bikes.Very fast.Jay has a very collectible bike called aVincent Black Shadow.Vincent is an English motorcycle brandand this was really consideredthe first super bike.Again doesn't look it.Looks like kind of likeyour grandma's motorcycle,but at the time thiswas a really fast thing.Highly collectible.Loud, bumpy, a lot ofcompression to the engineand everything.It's one of the motorcyclesI'd really like to ride.And they're known to bereally fast but really prettyand one of the more importantbikes in the evolutionaryarc of motorcycles.Brad Pitt has a pretty coolcollection of motorcycles.Stylish, I guess like him.Yamaha R1, near and dear to my heart.Nothing special about themthey make them thousands,except that they're very, very fast.They have an inline-fourengine that revs to about13,000 RPM.You'd be touching about 170 miles an hour.They just have a really beautiful chastityand they turn into corners really well.Modern day R1's, I don'tknow what year his is,but the new ones have across plane crank engine.So the cylinder firing orderis like that of a Ferrari.Sort of one to one rather than staggered.You get more power out of it,you get a great noise out of it too.Sounds like a haunted howl.It's pretty cool.What's interesting about themis is they're super car speedsagain you're doing reallyfast speeds on them,they accelerate reallyquick and you could have onefor like $15,000 so the carequivalent would be $150,000.Motorcycle fifteen grand all day long.He also has a weird bikecalled a Husqvarna Nuda R.It's a 900CC bike.They're known for motocross bikes,zingy, crazy, a little weirdkind of an off stream bike,but you know I guess why not try it out.MV Agusta Brutale 910Ralso a really cool bike.I had one in 2005.The engine on it was assembledand balanced by Ferrari.So they're very kind oflike coveted Italian bikes.This is that category called a naked bike.Not much on it.You can see the frame, it'sdoesn't have a lot of fairing.There's a gas tank on top of the frameand a engine in there.910 is a pretty big enginefor a light, small bikelike this.Also the wheel base is really short.MV Agusta have a lot of torqueto them, a lot of power.So this is kind of a wheelie machine.Bit of a hooligan bike if you will.Brad Pitt also has custom KTM street bikemade by Jesse Rooke.So Jesse Rooke is a custom bike builderwho's style is pretty unique.He's not just a chopper or a race guy,he kind of blends it alltogether with a little bitof surf culture.The bike that he build forBrad Pitt is pretty neat.Looks like he made his own frame for it.Sort of a cafe racer styleand I really like the waythe tank and the seat andeverything is just sort oflike one straight line.That sort of clean lookright above the frame.So it frames out nicely becauseyou sort of see the artworkof the frame and the engine.Big wheel in the back that's probablya 200 millimeter wheel.The wider your wheelsort of the harder it isto turn into a corner.So it's probably a lot of muscleriding that motorcycle around.A lot of times motorcycleslike anything else,cars people design theydesign a cafe racerthey design this or that andthey also don't look the sameand Jesse Rooke stuffalways is a bit unique.You can see it in theparking lot and you knowthat was a Jesse Rookebike and this is certainlyan example of that.Next up, Ryan Reynolds.He's got some cool motorcycles I'd say.Paul Smart was a Ducatiracer in the 60s and 70s.He won the Imola 200 ona Ducati 750 I believe.Blue frame, silver paintjob and so this is an homageto that bike.A friend of mine had this bike.I got to ride it, it was really nice.You know it has clip onbars so those handle barswill come right of the suspensionlike race bike would have.You're sort of leaned overthe tank and everything,but on the road it wasstill really nice to ride.It wasn't very compromised,it was just a cool, nostalgic ride.Those Ducati engines alwaysdoing the airpool V-twins,and the V-twins have anostalgic feeling even thoughthey're brand new.If you're going to go forthat sort of homage to an oldbike but have a new one thisis I think one of the bestones you could do it with.Ryan Reynolds also has a Street Triple.I think he might have the R.Really cool bike.Most bikes are either andinline-four or a V-twin.So two cylinders or four cylinders.Triumph makes bikes with three cylinders.I really like them.So what you get is you getenough torque like a V-twinwill give you a lot of torque down lowso it'll peeder out out high.And four cylinders will rev really high.This is right in the middlethere so you always kindof have like the rightamount of power in your hand.Very comfortable to ride.It was a great chastity.Also if you're a tallmotorcycle rider this line ofTriumphs and the Daytonathey're quite tall.Motorcycles keep on gettingsmaller and smaller.The smaller a wheel base is the quickerit'll turn into a cornerthe better it performs.Good for wheelies.Lewis Hamilton, Formula1 driver extraordinaire.Happens to really like motorcycles.His motorcycles are Idon't want to say garish,but I'm going to say garish.Like all this like metalflake paint and everything.But always super modernand he's a fast guyso all of his motorcycles are fast.He has a relationship with MV Agusta,so a brand I really like.So there's a couple ofLH Edition motorcyclesthat he designed with the designers.And this is one of themthe Dragster RR LH44,so LH, Lewis Hamilton.The Dragster is like theDucati that we saw earlier,sort of has a bigger rearwheel and the tail of itis a little shorter so it'sjust more of an aesthetic thing.Looks like a wench.Sort of all the weight goes forward on it.Short little thing.When you see one on reallife it's a small little bikethat has a really big engine in it.Probably a very squirrely thing to ride,but I'm sure really fun as well.I don't know how much the LewisHamilton edition goes for,I'd say a standard Dragsteris in the twenty somethingthousand dollar range.So most of those Italian bikesDucati's and the Agusta'syou know they also trade inthat area until you startgetting to the very special editions.He also has a F4.This is there thousand CC bike.Really, really beautiful thing.It's got four exhaust pipesgoing underneath the seatwhich is really cool.If you're not going very fastthose exhaust pipes get hot.Your ass gets hot.But it is a gorgeous thing.A little bit long in the tooth maybefrom a design prospective.So the F4 has been around for a while,it hasn't had a major designintegration in a while.You'll see sport bikes nowhave like a really smallcompact tail and the F4still has a really big one.I think it's one of thoselike just classic lookingmotorcycles that belongs in a museum.This one has the read and black themethat I guess Lewis Hamiltonhas applied to MV Agusta's.Ducati Monster 1200,she's an all around bike.So this is one of the firstmotorcycles that Ducati madein like recent history.So in the thousands or evena little earlier than thatthat was just like kindof like a mass marketget around town cafe racer kind of bike.It was a big step when they did it.I'd say the monster at least in New Yorkis like the entry level bike for peoplewho want a motorcycle.It's Italian.It's light.It's easy to kind of ride around on.Looks cool, a bit moreexpensive and exoticthan anything from Japan whichworks really well by the way.But usually it's the firststop in the motorcycle trainthat people get.Mr. Hamilton also has a450CC Honda motocross bikewhich is pretty cool, right?It's the first one that we'veseen out of any of thesekinds of motocross bike.You know for the track only.It's not street legal.Very crude kind of an enginebut produces a lot of power.It doesn't have lights, itdoesn't have indicators,very light weight.It takes a lot of maintenancebut also really easyto maintain and theycontinue to live on inmotocross land.The street legal versionwould be an Enduro.So a Enduro bike is very, verysimilar to a motocross bike.It has headlights and lightsbecause in Enduro racingyou're not so much doingjumps but you're drivingthrough terrain, driving through woods,and a lot of times those races will alsobring you on publicroads for a little bit.- If you are interestedin riding motorcyclesand haven't done one before,I would always get somethingsmall that you couldreally learn how to masterand then get into after that.Kawasaki makes 250 Ninja.They make a 400 bike now,so if you think you might run out of powerand bored by a 250 quickly,400 is actually a reallyexcellent motorcycle.Overall I'd say a lot of themhave super cool motorcycles.I like the guys that ride themrather than just collect them.It's probably I'm not acelebrity so I wouldn't know,but I'd imagine likeputting on that helmetwith a tinted visor andyou could kind of go outYeah so fairing deuce to them.





