Trump says 'still working' on Melania's Christmas present

Trump says 'still working' on Melania's Christmas present

Trump says 'still working' on Melania's Christmas present

While speaking to U.S. troops via video conference call, President Donald Trump said he had picked out &quot;a very beautiful card&quot; for First Lady Melania Trump but that he was &quot;still working on a Christmas present.&quot;
