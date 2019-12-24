Global  

Bus driver rescues two dogs

Bus driver rescues two dogs

Bus driver rescues two dogs

HAPPY REUNION: A couple of lost dogs are back home for the holidays.

A bus driver in Milwaukee spotted the wandering pups running in the street.

Jamie Grabowski brought the dogs onto the bus and called for help.
