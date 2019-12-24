Bus driver rescues two dogs 40 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 62 Detroit - Duration: 00:50s - Published Bus driver rescues two dogs HAPPY REUNION: A couple of lost dogs are back home for the holidays. A bus driver in Milwaukee spotted the wandering pups running in the street. Jamie Grabowski brought the dogs onto the bus and called for help.

