Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

WHERE'S SANTA? Track His Christmas Rounds On NORAD

Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 01:08s - Published < > Embed
WHERE'S SANTA? Track His Christmas Rounds On NORADCurious children can track Santa's journey all day on NORAD!
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Where's Santa? NORAD's tracking the sleigh, and any 'Christmas gift' from North Korea

NORAD's annual tracking of Santa delivering gifts around the world comes with another thing on the...
CBC.ca - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Dancing dads dress up in Christmas suits, bring joy to local kids [Video]Dancing dads dress up in Christmas suits, bring joy to local kids

This troop of Christmas warriors dressed as Santa Claus, Rudolph, a Christmas tree and a festive Gumby, and took to the streets of the Belmont neighborhood in Ruskin.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:10Published

Balloon-drop triggers stampede in Sydney mall, injuring Christmas shoppers [Video]Balloon-drop triggers stampede in Sydney mall, injuring Christmas shoppers

This is the scary moment a balloon-drop during a Christmas promotional event a mall in Sydney, Australia led to a stampede among shoppers. Video filmed by an eyewitness on Monday (December 23) shows..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:43Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.