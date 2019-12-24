Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

5 Tips for Wrapping Christmas Presents

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:30s - Published < > Embed
5 Tips for Wrapping Christmas Presents

5 Tips for Wrapping Christmas Presents

5 Tips for Wrapping Christmas Presents If you're tired of giving people lumpy, less-than-perfectly-wrapped presents, these tips will help you step up your wrapping game.

1.

Choose busier patterns Lauren Decker, owner of The Curated NY 2.

Get professional cutting tools or at least sharp scissors Having the proper tools will make cutting straight lines a breeze.

3.

Use double-sided tape Lauren Decker, owner of The Curated NY 4.

Add toppers to your gifts Not only does it spruce up the gift and makes it seem more professional, but it also detracts from any wrapping mishaps.

5.

Use lots of tissue paper Tissue paper adds a professional touch and makes the process of unwrapping longer, which is half the fun!
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

cityofpenticton

City of Penticton Christmas is just around the corner and with all of that wrapping paper and plastic, keep in mind the recycling tip… https://t.co/gup4hoyQvc 1 hour ago

BuddyBurst

Buddy Burst Looking to make your #Christmas a bit more sustinable? From gifting fair trade presents to sustainable wrapping tip… https://t.co/rb0lFH9y4p 2 hours ago

freeglehertford

FreegleHertford thisisfreegle: No dash to the shops required! How are you wrapping #Christmas presents? There’s lots of fun ways to… https://t.co/Y5mHUpo59R 4 hours ago

CityReuseDepot

Cat Fletcher 🕷✂️ RT @thisisfreegle: No dash to the shops required! How are you wrapping #Christmas presents? There’s lots of fun ways to avoid having to buy… 5 hours ago

thisisfreegle

thisis freegle No dash to the shops required! How are you wrapping #Christmas presents? There’s lots of fun ways to avoid having t… https://t.co/K98CS3iYyh 5 hours ago

newsintameside

Tameside Reporter Still not wrapped your presents yet? We've put together our top tips for when it comes to wrappinng presents! https://t.co/u6B8UeLMZ1 5 hours ago

aldensbutchers

Aldens Butchers We all know that this time of year can be pandemonium; between wrapping the presents and organising Christmas dinne… https://t.co/TWg5w9533E 8 hours ago

BarleyWi

BarleyWI RT @BBCWomansHour: Wrapping presents this weekend? 🎁 Helen Mirren has this wonderfully thrifty (and eco-friendly) tip to share 👇 (Find loa… 12 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Study Shows Wrapping Sloppy Gifts May Make People Happier [Video]Study Shows Wrapping Sloppy Gifts May Make People Happier

A new study shows that making a mess of wrapping paper and tape may actually make people happier. Buzz60’s Johana Restrepo has more.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:46Published

5 Tips to Avoid Massive Christmas Debt [Video]5 Tips to Avoid Massive Christmas Debt

5 Tips to Avoid Massive Christmas Debt 1. Make a budget and stick with it A budget is helpful in many facets of life. Christmas is no different. 2. Don't forget to budget hidden costs Things like..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:18Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.