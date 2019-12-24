5 Tips for Wrapping Christmas Presents

5 Tips for Wrapping Christmas Presents If you're tired of giving people lumpy, less-than-perfectly-wrapped presents, these tips will help you step up your wrapping game.

1.

Choose busier patterns Lauren Decker, owner of The Curated NY 2.

Get professional cutting tools or at least sharp scissors Having the proper tools will make cutting straight lines a breeze.

3.

Use double-sided tape Lauren Decker, owner of The Curated NY 4.

Add toppers to your gifts Not only does it spruce up the gift and makes it seem more professional, but it also detracts from any wrapping mishaps.

5.

Use lots of tissue paper Tissue paper adds a professional touch and makes the process of unwrapping longer, which is half the fun!