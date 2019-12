Last-minute holiday shopping trends

WHILE MANY OF YOU HAVESCRAMBLED TO GETTHOSE LAST MINUTEGIFTS... BELIEVE IT ORNOT... SOME PEOPLEINTENTIONALLY WAITUNTIL TODAY.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER RAE DANIELJOINS US LIVE FROM THEKOHL'S IN SHAWNEE WITHMORE ON THOSE LASTMINUTE HOLIDAYSHOPPING TRENDS.RAE --KOHL'S HAS BEEN OPEN 2HOURS -- AND TODAY THEYCLOSE AT 6 FOR ANY LASTMINUTE SHOPPERS.WHEN IT COMES TOCHRISTMAS SHOPPING --ACCORDING TO THENATIONAL RETAILFEDERATION, SHOPPERSSAY THEY'LL SPEND ALITTLE OVER 1,000 THISHOLIDAY SEASON...WHICHIS UP FOUR PERCENTFROM LAST YEAR.ALSO IN THE SURVEY -- ITSHOWS, SHOPPERS WILLSPEND ABOUT 500 BUCKSFOR FAMILY -- 84 DOLLARSFOR FRIENDS...AND ALITTLE OVER 30 DOLLARSFOR EITHER COWORKERSOR OTHERS.AT CERTAIN KOHL'SLOCATIONS, YOU CANACTUALLY DO AMAZONRETURNS...THEY PACK ANDSHIP FOR FREE.

HEAD TO AMAZON RETURN ORDER AND THEY'LL EMAIL YOU A Q-R CODE...AND GO FROM THERE.