Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Police Release Name Of 16-Year-Old Boy Gunned Down In North Philadelphia

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:20s - Published < > Embed
Police Release Name Of 16-Year-Old Boy Gunned Down In North PhiladelphiaThe shooting happened on the 3100 block of North 24th Street Monday afternoon.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Philadelphia Police: 200 People Arrested, High-Powered Weapons Seized In North Philadelphia Drug Bust [Video]Philadelphia Police: 200 People Arrested, High-Powered Weapons Seized In North Philadelphia Drug Bust

Howard Monroe reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 02:06Published

16-Year-Old Boy Shot, Killed On North Philadelphia Porch [Video]16-Year-Old Boy Shot, Killed On North Philadelphia Porch

Kimberly Davis reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 02:17Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.