McConnell has 'right to do whatever he wants': Trump

"It's up to Mitch McConnell and we have the majority and now they want McConnell to do wonderful things for them," Trump said about the Democrats.

"He's gonna do what he wants to do, very smart guy, very good guy, very fair guy.

But they treated us very unfairly and now they want fairness in the Senate." U.S. senators on Monday sparred over the shape of an impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, with Republican leader Mitch McConnell saying he has not ruled out hearing from witnesses as Democrats have demanded.

McConnell, speaking on Fox News, stopped short of agreeing to a Democratic request for the Senate to agree ahead of time to take testimony during the trial expected to begin in early 2020.

He cited the 1999 impeachment trial of President Bill Clinton, a Democrat, which ended in acquittal, as a model.

"We haven't ruled out witnesses," McConnell said in an interview with "Fox & Friends." "We've said, 'Let's handle this case just like we did with President Clinton.'

Fair is fair." Chuck Schumer, the top Democrat in the Senate, said the trial must include witnesses.

He urged his Senate colleagues to call for the release of relevant Trump administration documents.