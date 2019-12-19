Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

McConnell has 'right to do whatever he wants': Trump

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:21s - Published < > Embed
McConnell has 'right to do whatever he wants': Trump

McConnell has 'right to do whatever he wants': Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday claimed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has the 'right to do whatever he wants' with the impeachment trial and he also blasted U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi saying 'she's not doing a good job'.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

McConnell has 'right to do whatever he wants': Trump

"It's up to Mitch McConnell and we have the majority and now they want McConnell to do wonderful things for them," Trump said about the Democrats.

"He's gonna do what he wants to do, very smart guy, very good guy, very fair guy.

But they treated us very unfairly and now they want fairness in the Senate." U.S. senators on Monday sparred over the shape of an impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, with Republican leader Mitch McConnell saying he has not ruled out hearing from witnesses as Democrats have demanded.

McConnell, speaking on Fox News, stopped short of agreeing to a Democratic request for the Senate to agree ahead of time to take testimony during the trial expected to begin in early 2020.

He cited the 1999 impeachment trial of President Bill Clinton, a Democrat, which ended in acquittal, as a model.

"We haven't ruled out witnesses," McConnell said in an interview with "Fox & Friends." "We've said, 'Let's handle this case just like we did with President Clinton.'

Fair is fair." Chuck Schumer, the top Democrat in the Senate, said the trial must include witnesses.

He urged his Senate colleagues to call for the release of relevant Trump administration documents.



Recent related news from verified sources

Trump Impeachment: McConnell Not Ruling Out Calling Witnesses

Trump Impeachment: McConnell Not Ruling Out Calling WitnessesWashington: US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said that Republicans “haven’t ruled...
WorldNews - Published

Progressives Pressure McConnell to Hold Fair Senate Impeachment Trial

Progressives Pressure McConnell to Hold Fair Senate Impeachment TrialThe groundswell of public pressure on the House of Representatives to impeach President Donald Trump...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

McConnell, Pelosi trade barbs ahead of Senate impeachment trial [Video]McConnell, Pelosi trade barbs ahead of Senate impeachment trial

The impeachment of President Donald Trump in the U.S. House of Representatives on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress sets the stage for a historic trial next month in the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 03:08Published

Top Republican blasts 'unfair' impeachment of Trump [Video]Top Republican blasts 'unfair' impeachment of Trump

A senior Senate Republican has denounced the “unfair” impeachment of Donald Trump and reassured the president and his supporters that “moments like this are why the United States Senate..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:18Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.