Uber co-founder Kalanick leaves board

Uber co-founder Kalanick leaves board

Uber co-founder Kalanick leaves board

Travis Kalanick, the bold, brash co-founder and former CEO of Uber, will resign from its board of directors by year&apos;s end.

Fred Katayama reports.
Uber founder Travis Kalanick leaves board of directors

"Very few entrepreneurs have built something as profound as Travis Kalanick did with Uber. I`m...
Zee News - Published Also reported by •NYTimes.com•TechCrunch•engadget•WorldNews•Newsy•Reuters India•The Verge•Reuters•BBC News•CBS News


Former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick is leaving the company for good. Here's how he spends his $2.7 billion fortune, from a $36.4 million penthouse to a year-long trip around the world.

Former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick is leaving the company for good. Here's how he spends his $2.7 billion fortune, from a $36.4 million penthouse to a year-long trip around the world.· Travis Kalanick, Uber's ousted founder, has announced he will leave the company's board of...
Business Insider - Published


MihirkJha

Mihir Jha ✍️ Uber Founder Travis Kalanick cuts all ties with Uber; leaves board, sells all shares https://t.co/FIM8stFPgz 11 minutes ago

dst251

David Solomon RT @Reuters: Uber co-founder and former chief executive Travis Kalanic has resigned from the board of directors and sold all his shares, se… 12 minutes ago

Investecio

Investech Pro Brash Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick leaves board to focus on industrial 'ghost kitchens' https://t.co/1G2zfSQFVl https://t.co/kvzr38JbPo 27 minutes ago

techami31

techami31 Uber founder Travis Kalanick leaves board, severing last tie https://t.co/N3GX09huQb 28 minutes ago

meetvora12

Meet Vora RT @timesofindia: Uber founder Travis Kalanick leaves board, severing last tie https://t.co/8OFhmNiT1z https://t.co/5cQtV2Pi36 37 minutes ago

GoldDunes

كثبان الذهب Brash Uber co-founder Kalanick leaves board to focus on industrial kitchens: Travis Kalanick, the pugnacious co-fou… https://t.co/lgvaw0mLJ7 38 minutes ago

Gadgets_Newsl

Gadgets Uber founder and former CEO Travis Kalanick leaves board, for good this time #Gadgets https://t.co/11dDxzxaKV 41 minutes ago

waleconcord

BinMaroof RT @abcnews: Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick leaves board and cashes out $3b in shares https://t.co/exe2ENXfSe 41 minutes ago


Kalanick Leaves Uber Board [Video]Kalanick Leaves Uber Board

Kalanick Leaves Uber Board

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:39Published

End Of The Road? Travis Kalanick Drops Off Uber's Board Of Directors [Video]End Of The Road? Travis Kalanick Drops Off Uber's Board Of Directors

Uber co-founder and former CEO Travis Kalanick will resign from its board of directors by the end of the year.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:41Published

