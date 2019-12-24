What You Need to Know Dec 24 2019

Welcome back... if you're just tuning in - here are the major stories we're tracking this morning.

The driver in a deadly weekend crash on highway 99 has died from his injuries.

The chp says the car driven by 18- year-old brayden frazier crossed over into oncoming traffic and hit a tractor trailer head on.

Two children in the car, a 7 year old and and 8 year old were killed in the crash.

One passenger remains in the hospital with major injuries.

The chp is still investigating.### investigators with the shasta county sheriff's office are releasing more details about that weekend officer involved shooting incident that left one man dead.

The sheriff's office says... officers say during a traffic stop the driver appeared to be under the influence and "acting suspicious" investigators say when the officer told the driver to get out of the car... he accelerated towards an officer*an* rammed a patrol car.

That's when an officer opened fire... killing the driver.

Butte county sheriff's office arrested two people they say were caught stealing from a home.

Investigators say a durham homeowner's security camera captured mitchell mares and madison capuano making off with jewelry, a firearm and a safe.

That homeowner notifed the sheriff's department - a short time later deputies spotted the duo's car and made a traffic stop.

Deputies found the stolen items in their car... they now face burglary charges....# customers can expect to see a rate hike from pg&e next year.

The utility says the rate increase is for wildfire safety investments.

If the california public utilities commission has to approve the increase.

Pg&e says funds from the rate hikes will not be used for potential claims from the 2017 and 2018 northern california wildfires.

New this morning... the california fire foundation has announced it will be awarding more than 3- million dollars in grant money to community organizations working to rebuild after the 2017 and 2018 wildfires.

North valley community foundation, butte county of education and shasta regional community foundation are among those set to receive anywhere from 200- to 250- thousand dollars.

Funding for the grants comes from money raised from the january 8 benefit concert marking governor gavin newsom's inauguration - california rises.### people in chico can look at six different plans for the move to city voting district.

The city of chico released the proposed plans monday.

Voters will have a chance to choose between the plans.

You can find a link to the full maps on our website action news now dot com.

##### property owners butte county have a little extra time to sign up for government help with hazardous tree removal.

The county and town of paradise have laws in place requiring camp fire damaged trees be removed if they threaten a public road.

You can get the state to come do the work for you -- just fill out a right of entry form.

The new