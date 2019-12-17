Toys for Tots 2019

Community... for keeping warner robins beautiful.

To find out how to do so ... visit 41nbc dot com.

Hundreds of families in the middle georgia area... will receive a little extra holiday cheer this year.

41nbc -- along with several other businesses -- teamed up for the annual "toys for tots campaign."

Lieutenant crystal zion from georgia state patrol ... stopped by today... to collect donations from our offices on poplar street.

Zion says ... this year's donations will make christmas brighter for thousands.

We've had a wonderful season, and that we really appreciate their efforts.

We've been able to help over-uh, at least about 1400 families, and we're talking almost 9,000 kids.

All donations will stay local.

Toys will be distributed on christmas eve.

There's still