Hours Dwindling For Holiday Shoppers In Twin Cities 3 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 00:31s - Published Hours Dwindling For Holiday Shoppers In Twin Cities Most grocery and retail stores are open for last-minute shoppers, but not for much longer, Kim Johnson reports (0:31). WCCO 4 News At Noon - December 24, 2019 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Average Holiday Shopper Prepped To Spend $1,500 This Year Twin Cities shoppers are expected to spend $1,382 per household during the holiday season, a jump from last year’s $1,238 (3:22). WCCO Mid-Morning - November 25, 2019 Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 03:22Published on November 25, 2019