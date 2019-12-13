Global  

Inexpensive Stocking Stuffer Ideas They'll Actually Love

These simple ideas will make your loved ones smile.

Fancy Lip Balm.

There are several high-quality brands that come in under $10.

Wooden Cooking Utensils.

Durable and always chic, this is a gift that will get tons of use.

Travel Organizer.

If your partner is often on the go and needs a little help with organization, this could be the perfect gift.

Adorable Hair Clips.

Hair accessories make the perfect finishing touch for your budding fashionista.

House Slippers.

This comfy gift is perfect for all those extended Sunday mornings.

Hand-poured scented candles.

Artisanal candles can be found for under $10 and are perfect for the season
