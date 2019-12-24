Global  

Justin Bieber is coming to Summerfest in 2020

Justin Bieber is coming to Summerfest in 2020Pop superstar Justin Bieber is coming to Summerfest in 2020.
ANNOUNCED ACT FORSUMMERFEST... BUT IT DIDN'TCOME FROM SUMMERFEST.POPSINGER JUSTIN BIEBER LET ITSLIP LESS THAN AN HOUR AGO...IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR HISNEW ALBUM AND UPCOMING 2020TOUR.THE BIEBS SAYS HE'LL BEAT SUMMERFEST ON JUNE 24TH.SUMMERFEST TELLS US BIEBERWILL BE THE FIRST ACT TO PLAYTHE NEWLY REMODELED AMERICANFAMILY INSURANCE AMPHITHEATER..




