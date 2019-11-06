Rap artist Blueface gives back



Recent related videos from verified sources Macklemore Is Working On "First-Ever" Magic Rap Album — & Wants His Fans To Name It Macklemore has been relatively quiet as of late, but that’s about to change faster than his fans can say “abracadabra.” On Sunday (November 3), the Seattle-bred artist shared an Instagram photo.. Credit: HipHopDX Duration: 01:58Published on November 6, 2019