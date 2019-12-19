Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Adele Christmas Party pictures have started a debate over body image

Video Credit: In The Know Trending [AOL.com] - Duration: 00:43s - Published < > Embed
Adele Christmas Party pictures have started a debate over body imageAdele’s Christmas look has everyone talking.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Gladysd2739

#HollyJollyGladys Every body shape’s beautiful, fat or not Adele's Christmas party pictures have started a debate around body image https://t.co/pkx2vhh1fB 4 minutes ago

msA_Rod2012

✨25th Year of MyLife✨ Like Adele hello?? That’s not her.............. Adele's Christmas party pictures have started a debate around body… https://t.co/B1t5srCzyV 23 minutes ago

SkylerSatterfi1

Skyler Satterfield Adele's Christmas party pictures have started a debate around body image https://t.co/9tn76u4419 24 minutes ago

Annie_beth

Annie Lees No. Taking a picture of someone having a party and making it about body image starts debate about body image. She’s… https://t.co/QGEoPSIbIa 37 minutes ago

itsmuzza2004

Andy Murray Online "Adele's Christmas party pictures have started a debate around body image" https://t.co/itPRq1Gs8s 43 minutes ago

AstridRory

Astrid Dux #Adele's #Christmas party pictures have started a debate around body image https://t.co/BOmbt1tHkP 45 minutes ago

STthomas365

Michael St. Thomas Adele's Christmas party pictures have started a debate around body image https://t.co/LjYICEHZW6 Again?!?!? 53 minutes ago

SaintNanalan

John Doelker "Adele's Christmas party pictures have started a debate around body image" Jesus, have you fucking retards got not… https://t.co/nDeroDKX4A 58 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

This Special Upper Body Workout Program Will Get You In Shape For Christmas [Video]This Special Upper Body Workout Program Will Get You In Shape For Christmas

This Special Upper Body Workout Program Will Get You In Shape For Christmas

Credit: Cerise Media English     Duration: 01:40Published

Christmas always ‘triggers tricky body issues’ for Sam Smith [Video]Christmas always ‘triggers tricky body issues’ for Sam Smith

Sam Smith always suffers from "tricky body issues" during the Christmas holidays.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:56Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.