New York Weather: 12/24 Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

Mostly clear skies overnight and seasonally cold, as temps dip into the low 30s by sunrise in NYC.

It’s looking like a bright and calm Christmas Day as well, with temps once again in the mid-40s.

CBS2's Elise Finch reports.
