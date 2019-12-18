Global  

10 Festive Holiday-Themed World Records

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:31s
10.

The record for the tallest stack of Hanukkah donuts was set in Johannesburg, South Africa, in 2018.

Members of the Jewish Life Center stacked more than 3,100 donuts.

9.

The record for the most snowmen created in an hour was set in Akabira, Hokkaido, Japan, in 2015.

1,400 people created 2,036 snowmen to set the record.

8.

The record for the most expensive dreidel was set in Manalapan, Florida, in 2015.

Created by Pedro Maldonado, the dreidel is worth $14,000.

7.

The record for the most expensive Christmas tree was set in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, in 2010.

The tree and its decorations were worth more than $11 million.

6.

The record for the largest gingerbread man was set in Oslo, Norway, in 2009.

Made of less than 10 ingredients, the gingerbread cookie weighed almost three-quarters of a ton.

5.

The record for the most menorahs lit at the same time was set in Montgomery, New Jersey, in 2012.

834 people lit their menorahs simultaneously.

4.

The record for the longest Santa wish list was set in Lapland, Finland, in 2012.

Containing almost 76,000 wishes, the list was 13,000 feet long.

3.

The record for the most couples kissing underneath the mistletoe was set in Kissimmee, Florida, in 2017.

448 couples set the world record.

2.

The record for the most dreidels spinning at the same time was set in Philadelphia in 2011.

The United Synagogue Youth group spun 734 dreidels simultaneously.

1.

The record for the tallest faux Christmas tree was set in Colombo, Sri Lanka, in 2016.

The tree was more than 236 feet tall
