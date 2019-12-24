Global  

Hong Kong police fire tear gas on Christmas Eve

Hong Kong riot police fired rounds of tear gas at thousands of protesters, many wearing masks and reindeer horns, after scuffles in shopping malls and in a prime tourist district as pro-democracy rallies escalated into Christmas Eve chaos.

Yahaira Jacquez reports.
Undercover police clashed with protesters in a Hong Kong shopping mall on Tuesday.

Video showed police holding down demonstrators as others controlled the crowd.

One of the officers pointed a rubber bullet gun, but didn't fire.

Chaos gripped the city on Christmas eve as protesters flooded a popular tourist district, crowded with holiday shoppers.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) PROTESTER, MARY (SURNAME NOT GIVEN), SAYING: "Even though this is a very joyful event and holiday for us, some are in the jail, some are arrested, they cannot enjoy this holiday.

I think we should remind others that our fight has not ended yet so we should continue our fight." The scene outside the mall was also marked by mayhem.

Riot police fired rounds of tear gas at thousands of protesters, who hid behind umbrellas and threw anything they could find - like soda cans - at the officers.

The protests in Hong Kong are now in their seventh month and despite the clashes the night before Christmas - they have lost some of the scale and intensity seen in the early part of the pro-democracy movement.

Since the start, police have arrested more than 6,000 people in a movement sparked by anger by many Hong Kong residents at what they see as China's meddling in the freedoms promised to the former British colony when it returned to Chinese rule in 1997.



