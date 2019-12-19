White Christmas just a couple kilometres away in spots



Tweets about this kae ❄️ This older couple comes into Starbucks every morning with their dog. She’s a very pretty white lab. Today they sat… https://t.co/hm52U7kM9M 3 hours ago Robin Nees❌ @lex31555 @KingDrue17 I went out and got my own copies of both Holiday Inn and White Christmas a couple of years ag… https://t.co/GwqEmrQxsj 14 hours ago #mega Tron RT @PhilQCRod: Just watched #ChristmasVacations and boy was I triggered! How offensive! - A movie about Christmas 🤢 - About a heterosexual… 17 hours ago Devin Pierce. [Roleplay] @AnEnticingSoul -He slips the gloves on and peers down at the little cage. He glances back out at the white cat for… https://t.co/d3auzU9EQA 18 hours ago 🎄 Dolores 🎄 I just watched WHITE CHRISTMAS for the first time in a couple decades. Thought maybe the years would soften my take… https://t.co/daPDw2yC6P 2 days ago