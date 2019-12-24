Global  

Kevin Spacey: Another Strange Christmas Video

Kevin Spacey: Another Strange Christmas Video

Kevin Spacey: Another Strange Christmas Video

(CNN) Kevin Spacey has released a second "House of Cards" inspired holiday video, featuring himself in front of a fire place talking about being under attack.

His message follows last year's Christmas Eve address, which saw Spacey seemingly defending himself against sexual misconduct allegations.

This one is titled "KTWK," or "Kill Them with Kindness." Spacey describes 2019 as a "pretty good year" where he "got his health back." In 2020, he says, he wants "more good in this world."
Recent related news from verified sources

‘Can He Be Serious? I’m Dead Serious’: Kevin Spacey Posts Bizarre Holiday Video

For the second consecutive year, Kevin Spacey has posted a bizarre video to YouTube on Christmas Eve....
Mediaite - Published

Kevin Spacey As Frank Underwood in Another Bizarre Christmas Eve Video

Here's Kevin Spacey with another cryptic video on Christmas Eve ... returning as Frank Underwood and...
TMZ.com - Published


Kevin Spacey does another odd Xmas video

Former House of Cards actor Kevin Spacey has posted a unique Christmas message. The star faces claims of sexual assault against him.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 01:00Published

