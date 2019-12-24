Global  

Kevin Spacey: Another Strange Christmas Video

Kevin Spacey: Another Strange Christmas Video

Kevin Spacey: Another Strange Christmas Video

(CNN) Kevin Spacey has released a second "House of Cards" inspired holiday video, featuring himself in front of a fire place talking about being under attack.

His message follows last year's Christmas Eve address, which saw Spacey seemingly defending himself against sexual misconduct allegations.

This one is titled "KTWK," or "Kill Them with Kindness." Spacey describes 2019 as a "pretty good year" where he "got his health back." In 2020, he says, he wants "more good in this world."
