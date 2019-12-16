Global  

Wall Street Pauses In Christmas Eve Trade

Wall Street Pauses In Christmas Eve Trade

Wall Street Pauses In Christmas Eve Trade

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., December 17, 2019.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 36.08 points, or 0.13%, to 28,515.45, the S&P 500 lost 0.67 points, or 0.02%, to 3,223.34 and the Nasdaq Composite added 7.24 points, or 0.08%, to 8,952.88.
Wall Street sets records anew on trade deal boost

Wall Street stocks notched record closing highs on Monday as cooling trade tensions between...
Reuters - Published


Wall St. slips from near-record highs in Christmas Eve trade

Wall Street dipped from near-record levels heading into the Christmas break on Tuesday, as investors...
Reuters - Published


Wall Street ends at record highs [Video]Wall Street ends at record highs

Wall Street&apos;s main indexes closed at record highs Monday after President Donald Trump said an initial U.S.-China trade pact would be signed soon. As Fred Katayama reports, the Dow got a boost..

Wall Street: Mnuchin says trade teal to be signed [Video]Wall Street: Mnuchin says trade teal to be signed

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street’s major indexes resumed their rally with fresh records on Thursday as U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said an initial U.S.-China trade deal would be signed in..

