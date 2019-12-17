Trump lashes out at Dems over impeachment trial

(SOUNDBITE) U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP SAYING: "And we have the majority and now they want McConnell to do wonderful things for them.

He's gonna do what he wants to do, very smart guy, very good guy, very fair guy, they've treated us very unfairly and now they want fairness in the Senate." U.S. President Donald Trump on Christmas Eve at Mar-a-Lago lashed out at Democrats as the Senate remained at an impasse over the rules for the impeachment trial of the president… (SOUNDBITE) U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP SAYING: "Ultimately that decision is gonna be made by Mitch McConnell, he has the right to do whatever he wants, he's the head of the Senate…" On Monday, the top Democrat in the Senate, Chuck Schumer, repeated his demand that the trial include witnesses and relevant Trump administration documents… (SOUNDBITE) SENATE MINORITY LEADER CHUCK SCHUMER SAYING: "President Trump has said he wants due process, well our proposal gives it to him.

The tradition of due process is that when you are accused you get to confront your accuser and make your case, we urge President Trump to do that through documents and witnesses." Earlier on Monday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a Fox News interview that he has not ruled out hearing from witnesses..

But he stopped short of agreeing to the Democrats' request to decide BEFORE the trial begins early next year, citing the 1999 impeachment trial of Democratic President Bill Clinton, which ended in acquittal, as a model… Last week, the House voted along party lines to impeach Trump on two charges over his pressuring Ukraine to announce an investigation of former vice president Joe Biden and Biden's son.

Trump was charged with abuse of power and obstructing Congress' investigation.

He has said he did nothing wrong and there is little chance Trump will be convicted and removed from office by the Republican-controlled Senate.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has withheld sending the articles of impeachment to the Senate, which would trigger a trial, in a bid to pressure Senate Republicans.

McConnell said the Senate could not take any action until it receives the articles.