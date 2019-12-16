Ed Sheeran's Weight Loss Journey

(CNN) Ed Sheeran revealed to losing more than 50 pounds after being trolled, and said he chose not to appear in his first music videos because "I never liked the way I looked." During an episode of the British podcast "Behind the Medal," the Grammy-winning musician talked about the reasons for his noticeable weight changes, and attributes it to pressure from the public to look like everyone else.

"The first few years of my career, I was in the same sort of age as the One Direction boys and Justin Bieber, and all these people that were really in shape and had six packs, and I was kind of like, 'Oh, should I be looking like this?"