Trump Got Melania 'Beautiful Card' For Christmas

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he got First Lady Melania Trump a "beautiful card" for Christmas.

But he admitted that he's "still working on a Christmas present" for the first lady.

The president made the remark in response to a question from a soldier during a teleconference with US military members stationed overseas for the holidays.

Trump has previously acknowledged his need for improvement in the gift-giving department.