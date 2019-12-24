Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Santa Claus Visits Children At Kaiser Roseville Pediatric Unit

Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Santa Claus Visits Children At Kaiser Roseville Pediatric UnitSanta delivered wrapped toys and gifts to the patients.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Treats Children Leave for Santa Around the World [Video]Treats Children Leave for Santa Around the World

10 Treats Children Leave for Santa Around the World

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:28Published

Santa sets off from Finland for his annual journey [Video]Santa sets off from Finland for his annual journey

Santa Claus departed from his home inside the Arctic Circle on Monday (December 23) to begin his annual journey around the world and deliver Christmas gifts to expectant children all over the globe.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:56Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.