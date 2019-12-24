Global  

San Martin Islamic Community Finally Gets Approval To Build Mosque

San Martin Islamic Community Finally Gets Approval To Build Mosque

San Martin Islamic Community Finally Gets Approval To Build Mosque

Len Ramirez reports on San Martin officials voting unanimously to approve plan to build mosque (12-18-2019)
RobertDoddy

Doddy RT @pillars_fund: After a 13-year wait, San Martin's Muslim community is finally getting their first mosque and cemetery. Community member… 3 days ago

pillars_fund

Pillars Fund After a 13-year wait, San Martin's Muslim community is finally getting their first mosque and cemetery. Community… https://t.co/yNodgeKiix 3 days ago

pillars_fund

Pillars Fund For over 13 years, the San Martin Muslim community has been fighting against religious discrimination and city oppo… https://t.co/b4Pjk006S5 4 days ago

pillars_fund

Pillars Fund After a 13-year wait, San Martin's Muslim community is finally getting their first mosque and cemetery. Community… https://t.co/YeAbYwwnav 5 days ago

MaryMor55708445

Mary Morrison RT @CAIRNational: A 13-year wait for a mosque and cemetery is coming to an end for a California Islamic community. https://t.co/CtW787Xo6D… 5 days ago

CAIRNational

CAIR National A 13-year wait for a mosque and cemetery is coming to an end for a California Islamic community. https://t.co/CtW787Xo6D @lenKPIX 5 days ago

xpandan

Dan RT @KPIXtv: A 13-year wait for a mosque and cemetery is coming to an end for the San Martin Islamic community. https://t.co/PvsdjFozr9 6 days ago

KPIXtv

KPIX 5 A 13-year wait for a mosque and cemetery is coming to an end for the San Martin Islamic community. https://t.co/PvsdjFozr9 6 days ago

