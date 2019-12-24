San Martin Islamic Community Finally Gets Approval To Build Mosque 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:40s - Published San Martin Islamic Community Finally Gets Approval To Build Mosque Len Ramirez reports on San Martin officials voting unanimously to approve plan to build mosque (12-18-2019) 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Doddy RT @pillars_fund: After a 13-year wait, San Martin's Muslim community is finally getting their first mosque and cemetery. Community member… 3 days ago Pillars Fund After a 13-year wait, San Martin's Muslim community is finally getting their first mosque and cemetery. Community… https://t.co/yNodgeKiix 3 days ago Pillars Fund For over 13 years, the San Martin Muslim community has been fighting against religious discrimination and city oppo… https://t.co/b4Pjk006S5 4 days ago Pillars Fund After a 13-year wait, San Martin's Muslim community is finally getting their first mosque and cemetery. Community… https://t.co/YeAbYwwnav 5 days ago Mary Morrison RT @CAIRNational: A 13-year wait for a mosque and cemetery is coming to an end for a California Islamic community. https://t.co/CtW787Xo6D… 5 days ago CAIR National A 13-year wait for a mosque and cemetery is coming to an end for a California Islamic community. https://t.co/CtW787Xo6D @lenKPIX 5 days ago Dan RT @KPIXtv: A 13-year wait for a mosque and cemetery is coming to an end for the San Martin Islamic community. https://t.co/PvsdjFozr9 6 days ago KPIX 5 A 13-year wait for a mosque and cemetery is coming to an end for the San Martin Islamic community. https://t.co/PvsdjFozr9 6 days ago