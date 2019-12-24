Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Father Joe's Villages serves Christmas Eve feast to homeless

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:45s - Published < > Embed
Father Joe's Villages serves Christmas Eve feast to homeless

Father Joe's Villages serves Christmas Eve feast to homeless

More than 400 homeless San Diegans on Tuesday were served hot meals at Father Joe's Villages’ annual Christmas Eve lunch.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SteveLessner

Steve Lessner RT @KPBSnews: Father Joe’s Villages in downtown San Diego serves meals every day, but the one on Christmas Eve is special. https://t.co/jR… 1 hour ago

KPBSnews

KPBS News Father Joe’s Villages in downtown San Diego serves meals every day, but the one on Christmas Eve is special.… https://t.co/96sgqhwTXv 3 hours ago

cook_rita

RIta C. Father Joe's Villages serves Christmas Eve feast to homeless https://t.co/OKQGV8lzw4 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.