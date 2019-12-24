Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Protesters, Police In Hong Kong Clash In Christmas Eve Demonstrations

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:51s - Published < > Embed
Protesters, Police In Hong Kong Clash In Christmas Eve DemonstrationsDemonstrations in Hong Kong have been ongoing for over six months, now.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Hong Kong protests: Christmas Eve rallies lead to clashes

Police battle pro-democracy protesters with tear gas in some of the most sustained unrest seen in...
BBC News - Published Also reported by •ReutersFrance 24SifySBS


News24.com | Hong Kong police fire tear gas, make arrests on Christmas Eve

Riot police in Hong Kong have fired tear gas at protesters, many wearing masks and reindeer horns,...
News24 - Published Also reported by •SifySBS



You Might Like


Tweets about this

OrdinaryHongKo2

Resilient hk girl 🎅🏻😷 RT @AJEnglish: Hong Kong police fire tear gas at protesters and make arrests on #ChristmasEve https://t.co/yaBRvlb8fb https://t.co/Iz9Px6lf… 3 seconds ago

HatteyD

Cynthia D Hattey RT @Franklin_Graham: I encourage everyone to PRAY for the leadership in Beijing and in Hong Kong, that they can find a peaceful resolution… 24 seconds ago

kumamon721831

Kumamon 🐻 支爆協進會 🌋China Implosion 💥 RT @VOANews: ▶️Pro-democracy protesters clashed at a busy Hong Kong shopping center on Tuesday, December 24. The demonstrators stormed into… 27 seconds ago

MayjtMay

[email protected] RT @SkyNewsBreak: Police in Hong Kong have fired tear gas at protesters who have gathered in the city 30 seconds ago

Gfhg93169286

Child of Hong Kong RT @aaronMCN: Clashes broke out in the Harbour City shopping mall in Tsim Sha Tsui between black-clothed protesters and plain-clothes polic… 34 seconds ago

SWithhk

Sherina Tang RT @dwnews: Hong Kong police this weekend clashed with pro-democracy protesters who were rallying in solidarity with China's Uighurs. https… 50 seconds ago

AzzureNews

Azzüre News HONG KONG — Clashes resumed in Hong Kong on Tuesday between police and anti-government protesters, some of them don… https://t.co/uG573nQPLD 53 seconds ago

sandralhanlon

Sandra Hanlon RT @JoshuaPotash: This Christmas Eve Hong Kong police beat the***out of peaceful protesters. Let’s fight now to keep the freedoms we ha… 54 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Hong Kong police fire tear gas on Christmas Eve [Video]Hong Kong police fire tear gas on Christmas Eve

Hong Kong riot police fired rounds of tear gas at thousands of protesters, many wearing masks and reindeer horns, after scuffles in shopping malls and in a prime tourist district as pro-democracy..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:38Published

Watch live: Protesters in Hong Kong clash with police in shopping mall [Video]Watch live: Protesters in Hong Kong clash with police in shopping mall

Watch live: Protesters in Hong Kong clash with police in shopping mall

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:00Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.