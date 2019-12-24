Protesters, Police In Hong Kong Clash In Christmas Eve Demonstrations

Resilient hk girl 🎅🏻😷 RT @AJEnglish: Hong Kong police fire tear gas at protesters and make arrests on #ChristmasEve https://t.co/yaBRvlb8fb https://t.co/Iz9Px6lf… 3 seconds ago

Cynthia D Hattey RT @Franklin_Graham: I encourage everyone to PRAY for the leadership in Beijing and in Hong Kong, that they can find a peaceful resolution… 24 seconds ago

Kumamon 🐻 支爆協進會 🌋China Implosion 💥 RT @VOANews: ▶️Pro-democracy protesters clashed at a busy Hong Kong shopping center on Tuesday, December 24. The demonstrators stormed into… 27 seconds ago

[email protected] RT @SkyNewsBreak: Police in Hong Kong have fired tear gas at protesters who have gathered in the city 30 seconds ago

Child of Hong Kong RT @aaronMCN: Clashes broke out in the Harbour City shopping mall in Tsim Sha Tsui between black-clothed protesters and plain-clothes polic… 34 seconds ago

Sherina Tang RT @dwnews: Hong Kong police this weekend clashed with pro-democracy protesters who were rallying in solidarity with China's Uighurs. https… 50 seconds ago

Azzüre News HONG KONG — Clashes resumed in Hong Kong on Tuesday between police and anti-government protesters, some of them don… https://t.co/uG573nQPLD 53 seconds ago