Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Hilary Duff Is Now Married

Video Credit: Celebrity Wire - Duration: 01:09s - Published < > Embed
Hilary Duff Is Now MarriedCongrats!
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Hilary Duff Is Married: Relive Her and Matthew Koma's Romance

Hilary Duff is married! A source tells E! News that the Lizzie McGuire actress tied the knot with...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •Just Jared


Celebrity Social Media, December 23, 2019

Hilary Duff married songwriter Matthew Koma over the weekend in a small backyard wedding. Her Jenny...
Lainey Gossip - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

KenzieLeeMay

𝑀𝒶𝒸𝓀𝑒𝓃𝓏𝒾𝑒 If I don’t look anything close to how Hilary duff did on her wedding day I’m not getting married 9 minutes ago

perryduff285

#StreamDrinkingAloneOnSpotify RT @_scarp: I GOT MARRIED ON THE SAME DAY AS HILARY DUFF AND NOW SHARE AN ANNIVERSARY WITH LIZZIE MCGUIRE. this is what dreams are made of. 51 minutes ago

Z3itG3ist

Keyvine Lee Brecʞ De La FamiNe Dy KenneBecʞ Hilary #Duff and Matthew #Koma are married 💍 https://t.co/0kVPeGpyD8 1 hour ago

Riff_Mosthated

Pastor Scrutta Riffy 😅 Swear Hilary Duff got married 2 hours ago

jenkers_en

Jenkers News (ENG) Hilary #Duff just got married, and her wedding dress is STUNNING https://t.co/WQ0wIBq0g1 https://t.co/IAi9uYobUZ 3 hours ago

CastleInsider

CastleInsider Hilary Duff Gets Married in Intimate Backyard Wedding https://t.co/UYmTZw8Jjd 4 hours ago

peacelovewords

petty boots. RT @hellogiggles: #HilaryDuff just got married, and her wedding dress is STUNNING https://t.co/vhYOBdGPM9 https://t.co/hUjXZridPd 4 hours ago

sexycises

Sexycises Who Is Matthew Koma? Everything You Need To Know About Hilary Duff’s Husband They secretly got married this weekend… https://t.co/DDQ80JtYwV 4 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Hilary Duff shares first picture from low-key wedding to Matthew Koma [Video]Hilary Duff shares first picture from low-key wedding to Matthew Koma

Newlywed Hilary Duff has taken to Instagram to share a happy snap from her wedding to Matthew Koma with fans.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published

Hilary Duff is not secretly married [Video]Hilary Duff is not secretly married

Hilary Duff is playing down secret wedding rumours, insisting she and fiance Matthew Koma are not officially married - but they might as well be.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:40Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.