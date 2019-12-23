Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Hyun-Jin Ryu Joins The Blue Jays

Video Credit: Sports Wire - Duration: 01:02s - Published < > Embed
Hyun-Jin Ryu Joins The Blue JaysThis is the deal.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

AP source: Ryu, Blue Jays agree to $80 million, 4-year deal

Free agent pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu and the Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to an $80 million, four-year...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •Denver PostFOX SportsCBS Sports


Scott Boras clients give agent billion-dollar offseason after Hyun-Jin Ryu's Blue Jays deal

Boras clients have cleared $1 billion this winter
CBS Sports - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

ProlineStadium

ProlineStadium The @BlueJays make a huge splash! 💥 Hyun-Jin Ryu joins up just hours after Travis Shaw agreed to head north. ⚾ Wh… https://t.co/vDrEJfkKhs 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Blue Jays Sign Pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu to Four-Year Deal [Video]Blue Jays Sign Pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu to Four-Year Deal

Blue Jays Sign Pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu to Four-Year Deal. The Toronto Blue Jays have reportedly agreed to an $80 million contract with left-handed pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu. Ryu will be leaving the Los..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:02Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.