Hyun-Jin Ryu Joins The Blue Jays 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sports Wire - Duration: 01:02s - Published This is the deal. This is the deal.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this ProlineStadium The @BlueJays make a huge splash! 💥 Hyun-Jin Ryu joins up just hours after Travis Shaw agreed to head north. ⚾ Wh… https://t.co/vDrEJfkKhs 1 day ago