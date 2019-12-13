Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Reenactment Of George Washington's Christmas River Crossing To Take Place Tomorrow

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:22s - Published < > Embed
Reenactment Of George Washington's Christmas River Crossing To Take Place TomorrowThousands are expected for the event.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Reenactment of Washington’s crossing of Delaware planned

WASHINGTON CROSSING, Pa. (AP) — Organizers hope to go ahead with the annual reenactment of George...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

WTOP

WTOP Organizers hope to go ahead with the annual reenactment of George Washington’s daring Christmas Day crossing of the… https://t.co/QoSJwHI69A 4 hours ago

BenSteelmanSN

Ben Steelman Dec. 25, 1776: George Washington leads the Continental Army across the Delaware River to ambush the Hessians at Tre… https://t.co/dHIZHczwSa 5 hours ago

PAPassionate

Pennsylvania Passionate RT @PennsylvaniaGov: Did you know? On Christmas night in 1776, George Washington crossed the Delaware River from PA into @NJGov and changed… 10 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Half of US Adults Will Be Obese by 2030, Says Study [Video]Half of US Adults Will Be Obese by 2030, Says Study

Conducted by scientists at Harvard and George Washington University, the study was published Wednesday in the 'New England Journal of Medicine'.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:18Published

This Day in History: First US President George Washington Dies (Saturday, December 14th) [Video]This Day in History: First US President George Washington Dies (Saturday, December 14th)

This Day in History: First US President George Washington Dies. December 14, 1799. The former president died at his Mount Vernon estate in Virginia from a severe respiratory infection. He had..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:02Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.