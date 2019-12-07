The Aeronauts on Amazon Prime - Up In the Air

It's time to go behind the scenes of the Amazon Prime Video movie The Aeronauts starring Eddie Redmayne, Felicity Jones, Phoebe Fox, Himesh Patel, Vincent Perez and Anne Reid!

Release Date: December 20, 2019 on Amazon Prime Video The Aeronauts is a biographical adventure movie written and directed by Tom Harper, from a story co-written with Jack Thorne.

Produced by Harper, Todd Lieberman, and David Hoberman, the film stars Eddie Redmayne, Felicity Jones, Phoebe Fox, Himesh Patel, Vincent Perez and Anne Reid.