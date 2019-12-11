Wild Thyme - Beef Tenderloin

C1 3 allison davis: welcome back to midday kentucky, chef allison davis here with anthony critchfield, of course from critchfield meats, over in the zandale shopping center.

And let me guess, this is not a busy time of year for you.

Am i right?

Anthony c.: no, it's- allison davis: joking.

This is the busiest time of year for you guys.

Anthony c.: busiest time of the year, yes.

Allison davis: and you have brought us something beautiful.

I love a big piece of beef tenderloin.

Anthony c.: beef tenderloin.

Allison davis: right?

So we're going to talk about trimming up beef tenderloin.

You guys sell tenderloins already cooked, whole, trimmed, untrimmed, fillets.

Anthony c.: and cut into fillets.

Allison davis: yeah, i mean, and they delicious.

Anthony c.: anyway you want it, we'll get it ready for you.

Allison davis: personally, i always recommend buying the whole tenderloin, letting them trim it for you.

But then the trick is telling them you want to keep the trimmings.

And you guys will grind up the trimmings for them.

Right?

Anthony c.: we can, yes.

Allison davis: and that is my dad's favorite burger.

So let's go ahead and get into trimming and what we do.

And then i'm going to make a henry bain sauce that's going to go with this.

Anthony c.: so tenderloin is very tender, of course, it's in its name.

So you can actually just kind of run your fingers down through here.

Allison davis: it is the most tenderest least work muscle of a cow.

So that's why people love this part of the tenderloin.

So you just kind of pull some of this ... what do you call this?

The chain?

Anthony c.: this is the chain.

Allison davis: chain, mm-hmm .

Anthony c.: the chain, yeah.

Allison davis: and then you're just kind of trimming that off.

Anthony c.: right.

Allison davis: and this is what i mean when i say you keep the trimmings.

You can see ... once you to pull that apart.

I'll show them.

He doesn't want to lose anything.

He's a master butcher.

Anthony c.: yeah, i don't like to lose that.

Allison davis: all right.

Let me show you this.

You see there's quite a bit of meat in here, with a nice bit of fat.

But there's still some good meat in there.

So they will grind this up.

And like i said, my dad said it was the best burger he's ever had.

Anthony c.: if you don't grind it, you can also ... i know a lot of people like to save it for dog food for.

Allison davis: yeah.

Anthony c.: you can braise it and it shreds apart and you can use it as tacos.

I mean, you can use that for a lot of different things.

Allison davis: absolutely.

So the biggest thing when you're trimming is getting rid of the silverskin.

Anthony c.: correct.

Allison davis: it's more or less a tendon.

Anthony c.: yeah.

Some places will cut you a filet and leave that on and it's really tough.

Allison davis: not at critchfield meats.

Anthony c.: no, not at critchfield.

I'll go towards myself and not at you.

Allison davis: what's your favorite way?

Oh, look at that.

That's a pro right there.

And a very sharp knife, indeed.

Anthony c.: yes.

Allison davis: what is your favorite way of preparing beef tenderloin?

Anthony c.: my favorite way?

I've only cooked them in the oven.

Allison davis: well yeah, but do you like herbs or mustard or ... anthony c.: olive oil, salt, pepper, and garlic.

That's, that's about all i like to do.

Allison davis: well, when you have a good steak, sometimes that's all you need.

Right?

Anthony c.: right.

Now i've had somebody actually tell me that they like to deep fry theirs.

And i don't- allison davis: i've never heard of that.

That's interesting.

Anthony c.: me neither.

Allison davis: i'd love to hear comments on that one.

Anthony c.: i was like, "why would you deep fry a tenderloin?"

Allison davis: right.

Well, and that's always a debate with a lot of people is do you cook it to medium rare or do you like it medium?

Some like get more medium well.

Anthony c.: rare.

You cook it to rare.

Allison davis: i am with you.

I like it rare and medium rare.

But that's the beautiful thing about a tenderloin.

When you are whole roasting the whole tenderloin, a lot of times you'll get more of a medium well, down here towards the end, it's a little thinner.

Anthony c.: right.

Allison davis: and then as you get to that thicker part, you'll have a nice medium rare, medium.

Anthony c.: and if you want a more even cook ... and you can ask us, we'll do this for you.

We'll tie your tenderloin.

Allison davis: okay.

Anthony c.: and when i say tie.

After i trim it, we just flip this tail under and then we'll tie it so you have more of an even cook.

Allison davis: more even, yeah.

Perfect.

All right, well that is gorgeous.

I'm going to quickly show you guys henry bain sauce.

Henry bain's is made famous pendennis club, which is in louisville, i think is still there.

It's been around for about a hundred years.

Anthony c.: i can't tell you the last time i've been to louisville.

Allison davis: but yeah, it's still there.

It's a historical site, and this was made famous, i guess, from just one of their head waiters there that had this and they would serve it with game or with beef.

Anthony c.: sure.

Allison davis: and it has just taken over, and henry bain's is well known now as a sauce that you serve with your tenderloins.

Anthony c.: yeah, we stock it all the time.

Allison davis: you do?

Anthony c.: yes.

Allison davis: okay, great.

Well, we're going to start with a.1., a little worcestershire sauce.

We add some ketchup, chili sauce.

Go ahead and open that up for me.

And mango chutney.

The mango chutney i think is the key, which really defines what a henry bain sauce is.

Anthony c.: that's henry bain's, yep.

Allison davis: all right, we're going to mix this up and then we're going to serve this with a beautiful cooked tenderloin.

You guys know where to go get your beef this holiday season.

Go to critchfield meats, over in the zandale shopping center.

I'm chef allison davis.

You're watching midday kentucky.

We'll be right back after this short break.