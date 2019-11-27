>> a record number of passengeo their destinations and lap tops and.

[ audio difficulties ] called juice jacking that could have you in a tailspin, and thank you for coming back.

>> thank you for having me.

>> tell us about tailspin.

What now?

>> it's a way that the rooks are trying to get into your phone.

>> how do they do in a i thought these charging stations were built into the seats and the boots and the tables and how are they getting into the system?

>> a lot of it is like credit card skimming, where they have a skimmer on top of a gas pump, same idea, a usb anding port, same idea.

>> you don't have so many eyes on you, and i would think at an airport, you have security.

And how are people getting away with putting the skimmers on the phone charging station?

>> they are pretty bold.

They put them in, and get in the way.

>> a lot of the pump skimmers, you can't tell that something is added to it, and with these can you tell?

>> sometimes not, and it's best to avoid it altogether.

>> what are the ways to avoid getting scammed?

What should you make sure that you pack heading on the airport or whatever with the charging station?

>> one is the ac adapter, and instead of a usb, you plug it into the wall.

>> and that comes with your laptop or your phone.

>> that eliminates the risk and the same with a portable battery, when you charge it at home, you plug it into an acl.

>> and this has battery life in it, so by putting it in a cable, you are using it to charge whatever device?

>> that's right.

>> how much do these run?

>> they're cheaper and cheaper, so if you go to amazon, i'm sure that you can find any one of them that are reasonably prices.

>> yes, and i want to point out that because they're safer, this plugs directly into the electric outlet, so if you take this apart, the cable, it plugs into one of those stations and you are potentially exposing yourself to being scammed, is that right?

>> yes.

>> have you heard anybody who has noticed that they have been scammed?

>> i haven't yet.

It's kind of a rising trend.

But it's going to come around sooner or later.

Everybody has their phones, and when my phone is low on battery, everybody is charging and especially if they don't have their flight, they don't have a way to charge their phone up in the air, and everybody is plugged in, and it's creasing.

>> when you go to the airports, they have the vending machines an they are expensive to buy them on the go, but it would be worth it just to make yourself safe.

>> it's a lot