Christmas Eve brings heartbreak for family of school bus crash victim 4 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 02:37s - Published Christmas Eve brings heartbreak for family of school bus crash victim For Natasha's family, Christmas will never be the same again. The teen was hit and killed by a school bus last week while walking to her bus stop. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Christmas Eve brings heartbreak for family of school bus crash victim A DAY FILLED WITH JOY ANDMEMORIES FOR A FAMILY IN WESTPALM BEACH, BUT THIS YEAR THEHOLIDAYS ARE FILLED WITHHEARTBREAK.NATASHA DWYER WAS SET TO TURN16 TODAY...BUT THE TEEN DIEDLAST WEEK AFTER BEING HIT BY ASCHOOL BUS.WPTV NEWSCHANNEL 5s RYANHUGHES IS LIVE TONIGHT WITH HOWLOVED ONCES ARE MAKING SURENATASHA IS NEVER FORGOTTEN.NATASHAPLANS TO CELEBRATE HER SWEET16 WITH A MOTHER DAUGHTERDINNER. AND TODAY IS ALSONATASHABIRTHDAY... BUT THROUGH THISPAINFUL TIME...THETHOUGHTFULNESS OF FRIENDS ANDTHE COMMUNITY IS PROVIDINGSOME COMFORT.<<





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Memorial gathering for girl killed by school bus Family members gather to remember Natasha Dwyer, who was killed by a school bus in West Palm Beach 10 days ago. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 01:42Published 7 hours ago Victim in Semitrailer Crash Keeps Christmas Tradition of Giving Car to Family in Need A man hit by a semi-truck while riding his motorcycle has not let the injuries and recovery change a Christmas tradition of his. Credit: KSTU Duration: 01:16Published 1 day ago