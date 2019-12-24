Bond market signal is 'frightening': economist now < > Embed Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 05:40s - Published Bond market signal is 'frightening': economist The rally in bonds, which is often seen as as negative economic indicator, is a "little bit frightening," says economist Max Wolff, who adds that the signal that market sends is "generally correct." 0

Bond market signal is 'frightening': economist The rally in bonds, which is often seen as as negative economic indicator, is a "little bit frightening," says economist Max Wolff, who adds that the signal that market sends is "generally correct."





