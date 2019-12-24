Global  

Christmas Mass being held in Utica

Christmas Mass being held in Utica

Christmas Mass being held in Utica

Historic Old St.

John's Church holding Mass on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year's Eve, and New Year's Day
Christmas Mass being held in Utica

"im grateful that someone ould be an oorgan donor to me that's the least selfless and courages act someone could do."

"it saved my life" there are several christm masses happening tonight.

This one was at the historic old st.

John's church on bleecker street in utica.

It was the family-friendly mass with children's reflection.

It was a packed house as you can see.

There were people from all over that came to the masswe spoke with one member of the church who comes to this mass every year.

"i enjoy t communitthat is created here, e service and the ministry that we provide to thc communities.

The children's mass to see the involvement of the kids and the youth coming up through, the church community is really enjoyable."

If you weren't able to make this mass at old st.

John's church, don't worry there is another one tonight at




