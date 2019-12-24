Fort Pierce to invest in more e-scooters 1 day ago < > Embed Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 00:26s - Published Fort Pierce to invest in more e-scooters Fort Pierce city leaders plan to double the number of e-scooters made available in the city. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Fort Pierce to invest in more e-scooters SCOOTERS IN LATE JANUARY TOHANDLE INCREASING DEMAND.RECORDS SHOW MORE THAN14-THOUSAND PEOPLE HAVE USEDTHE E-SCOOTERS SINCE THEIRSEPTEMBER LAUNCH. THE AVERAGERIDE TIME IS 30 MINUTES. THECITY HAS A CONTRACT WITH SPIN,A SAN FRANCISCOELECTRIC-SCOOTER- SHARECOMPANY OWNED BY FORD MOTORCOMPANY . USERS DOWNLOAD THESPIN APP AND USE A CREDIT CARDTO PAY $1 TO UNLOCK A SCOOTERAND 15 CENTS PER MINUTE FORUSAGE.THE PRES





You Might Like

Tweets about this