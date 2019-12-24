Global  

Fort Pierce to invest in more e-scooters

Fort Pierce to invest in more e-scooters

Fort Pierce to invest in more e-scooters

Fort Pierce city leaders plan to double the number of e-scooters made available in the city.
Fort Pierce to invest in more e-scooters

SCOOTERS IN LATE JANUARY TOHANDLE INCREASING DEMAND.RECORDS SHOW MORE THAN14-THOUSAND PEOPLE HAVE USEDTHE E-SCOOTERS SINCE THEIRSEPTEMBER LAUNCH.

THE AVERAGERIDE TIME IS 30 MINUTES.

THECITY HAS A CONTRACT WITH SPIN,A SAN FRANCISCOELECTRIC-SCOOTER- SHARECOMPANY OWNED BY FORD MOTORCOMPANY .

USERS DOWNLOAD THESPIN APP AND USE A CREDIT CARDTO PAY $1 TO UNLOCK A SCOOTERAND 15 CENTS PER MINUTE FORUSAGE.THE PRES




