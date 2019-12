Christmas shoppers deal with last-minute rush

EVE... SHOPPERS AREFINISHING UP, WITHNOT MUCH TIME TOSPARE.IN HOWARD..THEMEIJER PARKING LOTWAS PACKED.NBC 26'S JULIANAFALK, RIGHT THERE."SOME PEOPLE AREHERE TO GRAB THATLAST GIFT OR TWO INTIME FOR CHRISTMASWHILE OTHERS ARESTOCKING UP ONWRAPPING PAPERFOR NEXT YEAR ORFOOD FORTOMORROW.

NOMATTER WHATTHEY'RE HERE FORTHOUGH, THERE'SDEFINITELY A LITTLECHRISTMAS SPIRIT INTHE AIR."THE STORE DIRECTORAT THE MEIJER INHOWARD SAYS THELAST MINUTESHOPPING STARTEDPRETTY EARLY TODAY.IN FACT, AS EARLY AS6 O'CLOCK HE SAYSPEOPLE WEREMAKING THEIR WAYINSIDE.HE SAYS WITH THEPACKERS WIN LASTNIGHT MIXED IN WITHCHRISTMAS EVE HASMADE FOR A LOT OFHAPPY CUSTOMERS...AND A LITTLECROWD COULDN'TSCARE SHOPPERSAWAY TODAY."WE PULLED IN IT WASLIKE OH THERE'S A LOTOF PEOPLE HERE BUTWE'RE GETTINGALONG.

IT'S THEHOLIDAY SPIRIT."TWO LADIES WECAUGHT UP WITH SAYTHE SHORTERAMOUNT OF TIMEBETWEENTHANKSGIVING ANDCHRISTMAS MADE ABIG DIFFERENCE FORTHEM SHOPPING THISYEAR, BUT THEY STILLGOT MOST OF IT DONEBEFORE TODAY..

OFCOURSE, THEYCOULDN'T HELP BUTPICK UP A FEW MORETHINGS."WE ACTUALLY CAMEFOR OUR LAST MINUTESTUFF JUST TO GETCHIPS AND SOMEFRUIT AND A LITTLE BITOF OTHER STUFF ANDTHEN WE DECIDED TOGO LOOKING FOREXTRA CHRISTMASGIFTS THAT WE DIDN'TGET.""AND THIS IS THE ONENIGHT OUT OF THEYEAR THAT MEIJERCLOSES SO IF YOU'RESTILL HOPING TO GETA LITTLE SHOPPINGDONE HERE, YOUHAVE UNTIL 7OCLOCK.

IN HOWARDJULIANA FALK NBC26.