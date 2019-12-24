Gino Recchia NBC26 Weather Forecast

A slow moving warm front is causing fog to develop across parts of our area with dense fog advisories in effect until Christmas morning.

With temperatures falling into the upper 20s and lower 30s, any areas that fog will be thick, some freezing drizzle will also be an issue for untreated roadways and sidewalks.

Christmas will be cloudy and mild with highs around 40.

There may be a few patches of drizzle.

On the day after Christmas there are some signs of a weak system that could bring some light rain showers or drizzle with temperatures in the mid-40s.

Temperatures will be in the mid and upper 30s Friday.

You will need your umbrellas this weekend with a strong storm system moving through.

Rain will be impacting us with some wrap around snow by Monday and Tuesday.