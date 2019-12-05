Global  

Little America Trailer

Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 02:22s
Little America Trailer Inspired by the true stories featured in Epic Magazine, "Little America" goes beyond the headlines to bring to life the funny, romantic, heartfelt and surprising stories of immigrants in America.

The first season consists of eight half-hour episodes, each with its own unique story from different parts of the world.

“Little America,” is written and executive produced by Lee Eisenberg (“The Office,” Good Boys), who serves as showrunner, and executive produced by Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick, “Silicon Valley”), Emily V.

Gordon (The Big Sick), Alan Yang (“Master of None,” “Parks and Recreation”), Sian Heder (Tallulah, “Orange Is the New Black”), Joshuah Bearman (Argo), Joshua Davis (Spare Parts) and Arthur Spector (The Shack).

Heder also serves as co-showrunner alongside Eisenberg.

Eight stories.

One dream.

Watch Little America on January 17 on the Apple TV app with an Apple TV+ subscription Song: “New Brighton" — Nakhane feat.

ANOHNI:
arthuress

arthur biskupek Little America — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ https://t.co/v80PfwY3GB przez @YouTube Can’t wait to see it :) 7 hours ago

iamAliSayeed

Ali Sayeed RT @kumailn: First trailer! Very proud of this show I co-created called Little America. An anthology show based on true stories of immigran… 7 hours ago

thecomedybureau

Comedy Bureau here's a trailer for #LittleAmerica from the pens of @kumailn @emilyvgordon & Lee Eisenberg https://t.co/IdCq93HasG https://t.co/cTEPGo6koP 8 hours ago

Prajdizan

Gordan Duhaček Little America — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ https://t.co/PxqCGfE4Ez via @YouTube 13 hours ago

FilmBoyGr

FilmBoy Movie Blog Little America trailer: The 'Look how wonderfull life have immigrants in USA' new Apple TV+ series ! https://t.co/cEtLbUinG7 20 hours ago

SamTheMailman

SamTheMailman RT @redcarpetcrash: Watch Trailer For ‘Little America’ On Apple TV+ Friday, January 17th https://t.co/CPBqZmcTes 22 hours ago

redcarpetcrash

Red Carpet Crash Watch Trailer For ‘Little America’ On Apple TV+ Friday, January 17th https://t.co/CPBqZmcTes 22 hours ago

1thingaweeek

1 Thing A Week "Little America" trailer https://t.co/SpR5U45hdx 2 days ago


