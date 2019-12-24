Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Final day for donations to Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign

Video Credit: WKBT - Published < > Embed
Final day for donations to Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign

Final day for donations to Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign

Speaking of last minute... it is the final day of bell ringing for the Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Final day for donations to Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign

Speaking of last minute... it is the final day of bell ringing for the salvation army's red kettle campaign.

A 100- thousand dollar anonymous match helped wrap up the salvation army's bell-ringing efforts this year.

The match day was supported by a pair of anonymous donors.

A 35- thousand dollar donation has already been matched for the fundraising total.

Although bell-ringing is over, some first-time volunteers are already planning to pick up shifts next season.

"we think it's a great cause, it's a wonderful opportunity for our family to make a differecne in the community.

A lot of times we're not in town so, we're hoping to have an annual tradition doing this."

While bell ringing has wrapped up for the season... salvation army's red kettle campaign runs through january 31-st.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

NewsladyTay

Taylor Johnson WTWO It’s the final day to give to the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign! Your donations will help support the many… https://t.co/vJvWkj7FqQ 10 hours ago

ShannonWGAL

Shannon Murphy Today is the FINAL day for the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign and donations are falling short. If you are ou… https://t.co/SKf8zAeOTI 14 hours ago

9and10News

9 & 10 News The Salvation Army in TC says their “Matching Mondays” campaign is nearly on target, but you still have a few hours… https://t.co/9PDRRn6974 23 hours ago

AmyHoganTV

Amy Hogan The red kettle drive here locally is still short of their goal with 24 hours to go... but the Salvation Army says t… https://t.co/IHfWQwHoZ7 1 day ago

SalvArmySAV

The Salvation Army Check out Major Paul Egan and our wonderful volunteer Dawn Odum on Morning Break! Tomorrow is the last day to give… https://t.co/DXQPD0ReWC 1 day ago

Airchecker

Airchecker CA: Estevan radio station along with the Salvation Army were at the Southern Plains Co-op last week collecting food… https://t.co/YZTE2b9pk3 2 days ago

KEYCNews12

KEYC News 12 It’s the final day of matching donations for the infamous red kettles https://t.co/zb8H5Y3yh1 3 days ago

dps2002

David Straub RT @WNEP: If you have 20 bucks to spare, the Salvation Army would love to have it. This year, the Salvation Army in East Stroudsburg says i… 4 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Local Salvation Army kettle donations down this year [Video]Local Salvation Army kettle donations down this year

The overall goal between online donations and actual bell-ringers is $1 million, and teams try to collect about $600,000 of that out of kettles alone. As a result, the Salvation Army is pushing harder..

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:15Published

Red Kettle Roundup [Video]Red Kettle Roundup

The Salvation Army in Rochester is very close to reaching its red kettle campaign goal

Credit: KIMTPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.