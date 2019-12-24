Final day for donations to Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign

Speaking of last minute... it is the final day of bell ringing for the salvation army's red kettle campaign.

A 100- thousand dollar anonymous match helped wrap up the salvation army's bell-ringing efforts this year.

The match day was supported by a pair of anonymous donors.

A 35- thousand dollar donation has already been matched for the fundraising total.

Although bell-ringing is over, some first-time volunteers are already planning to pick up shifts next season.

"we think it's a great cause, it's a wonderful opportunity for our family to make a differecne in the community.

A lot of times we're not in town so, we're hoping to have an annual tradition doing this."

While bell ringing has wrapped up for the season... salvation army's red kettle campaign runs through january 31-st.