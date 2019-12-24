Last Minute Holiday Shopping

First tonight á do you have your holiday shopping list all checked off á or are you hitting the stores in a last second scramble?

Kimt news 3's annalise johnson is checking in with people whose shopping strategy is the latter.

She joins us live.

Annalise á how many people are getting last minute deals?

George á i'm in front of the jcpenney at rochester's apache mall.

According to statistic site statista á roughly 10 percent of uás shoppers had not even started buying holiday gifts as of yesterday.

Twas the day before christmas when all through the jc penney á shoppers are doing some last minute spending.

"they're coming in for those last minute gifts that they either forgot or realized they didn't pick up somewhere and they're out and about.

We also get those shoppers that they're already off for the holiday and they're out browsing for the good deals and bargains."

People picking out gifts one by one a necktie á a sweater to be ready for holiday fun "i actually got a lot done yesterday and i just have to come and grab one more gift and i have to get something for my son, so i'm out and trying to get something for him and get something for me and let the party begin tomorrow."

Shoppers are scouring for last minute gifts for special friends and family they're finding good picks "it's easier actually because it's a lot of good deals now.

You get the little 5 dollar deals you know you go into any store and they have gift baskets and things you can pick up that's easy to grab and buy and head out the door."

"part of the benefits are its crazy busy during black friday.

You're not fighting that kind of traffic.

The downfall is sometimes sizes and items are limited because of sell through, deals are ongoing throughout the season."

Shopping on a deadline is all part of the fun breathing sighs of relief when christmas shopping is done "this is the last thing.

I am so excited so i can now get back to my house and prepare everything for tomorrow."

According to data from deloitte á the average household is spending 15á hundred dollars on christmas shopping this year.

Live in rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3./// thank you annalise.

Total sales are expected to grow by about 5 percent compared to last year.

As for online shopping á that number is about 15