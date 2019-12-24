Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Internet Blackouts Are Becoming More Common Around The World

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:20s - Published < > Embed
Internet Blackouts Are Becoming More Common Around The World

Internet Blackouts Are Becoming More Common Around The World

Asia, the Middle East, &amp; Africa experienced nearly 200 internet shutdowns in 2018 according to Access Now, an internet freedom advocacy group.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Powerful66

Justice #Resist🇺🇲 Internet Blackouts Are Becoming More Common Around The World https://t.co/JEZv3cqCwu #SmartNews 1 day ago

gsbnd

Gus Macias Internet Blackouts Are Becoming More Common Around The World https://t.co/HaYAQyhNdS 1 day ago

TeraceGarnier

Terace Garnier New stories show: Internet Blackouts Are Becoming More Common Around The World @Newsy https://t.co/i0nmxuiJMt 1 day ago

TeraceGarnier

Terace Garnier Internet Blackouts Are Becoming More Common Around The World ⁦@Newsy⁩ https://t.co/UhrSDIXTMl 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.